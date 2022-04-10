Registration for the eighth year of the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council’s program, Summer Field School, is now underway.
The beginning farmer training program will begin April 28 and run until Aug. 25. Registration will end when spots are filled or April 21, whichever comes first.
There are eight sessions, covering eight specific areas of the region’s farming industry, including: medicinal herb farming, forest farming, rotational grazing and cattle, urban agriculture, year-round production, food safety, specialty fruit crop production, orchard management, natural pest control, beekeeping, cut flower production, on-farm poultry processing, agritourism and liability.
Each session will be held at a different farm in Northeast Tennessee, will feature a presentation by the host farmer about their areas of expertise and a guest speaker to address topics related to that session.
In recent years, Summer Field School has quickly sold out so, folks who are interested are encouraged to reserve their spot soon. Spots are limited, and folks may reserve either the entire season of sessions or may choose workshops a la carte based on their interests. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3NM3TWx.
Additional details are available at https://arcd.org/field-school/
The ARCD’s Field School is supported by a Beginning Farmer and Ranchers Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a 501©3 nonprofit organization serving East Tennessee and beyond. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities.
For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org.
