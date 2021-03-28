A Johnson City park gained 60 new plant species and a major upgrade thanks to a donation and volunteers from AT&T.
City Naturalist Connie Deegan said the $1,000 from the telecommunications company and the employees dispatched from its AT&T Pioneers volunteer network helped advance plans for Jacob’s Nature Park five years ahead of schedule.
The money paid for the new trees and shrubs, and the helpers dug and planted Saturday in the park on King Springs Road.
Jacob’s Nature Park was dedicated in 2016 to Jacob Francisco, who passed away in 2004 from an E. coli infection contracted from an unknown source.
It is a certified monarch butterfly waystation, a certified backyard wildlife habitat eBird and iNaturalist hotspots and a Level I arboretum. The new plantings will upgrade it to a Level II arboretum, making it one of the few in the area.
Though it’s a relatively small park on 28 acres, Deegan said the park is unique in that it includes three distinct habitats — meadow, wetlands and hardwood forest.
That makeup supports a biodiversity that showcases an impressive cross-section of the local plants and animals.
“There’s a ton of variety in that tiny space,” Deegan said. “That’s a manageable space for removing invasive species and planting native stuff. Our native critters anticipate dining on native things, because they get the correct combination of nutrients.
“These plants and animals evolved together over time, and each of them gets something from the relationship.”
Some of the native species added to the park are eight kinds of oak trees; berry trees and shrubs to feed birds; Pawpaw trees to host the state butterfly, the zebra swallowtail; endangered species like the Kentucky Coffeetree and the Butternut; Devil’s Walkingstick; Blackgum and Sourwood.
Eventually, Deegan said the new plants will be marked with identifier plaques like those that currently point out the park’s notable species.
Those signs include each plant’s genus and species, their common names, facts about the plants’ benefits to pollinator species and QR codes that visitors can scan with their smartphones for even more information.
Deegan said the upkeep and growth of Jacob’s Nature Park and other city wildlife parks wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of volunteers like Melanie Kelley, a tree expert who helped Deegan choose trees and assign them to their proper habitats.
“All this work is done by volunteers,” she said. “Melanie is a top-of-the-chain volunteer. She puts in a lot of valuable work.”