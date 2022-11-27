Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa.
The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Seating is limited to 125 seats at the McKinney Center. Participants cannot reserve seats in advance. It is recommended to get there when the center opens at 5:45 p.m.
Several musical groups will perform including local duo Alathea, Studio Dance, the Appalachian Irish Dance Company, Jonesborough Golden Heirs Choir, Jonesborough Seniors Center, Johnson City Senior Chorale and area children’s choirs.
There will also be additional songs and even some celebrity guests, including Santa Claus and Rudolph. The concert is directed by Cherry Smith.
Concessions will be provided by Paws in Blue.
The main concert begins at 7 p.m., and will last an hour. The concert is free, but donations are encouraged. All donations go to the educational programs and exhibits at the Chuckey Depot Museum.
The museum shares the history of the Chuckey community as well as the history of the railroad in the region.
The museum is free of charge so all donations help with changing exhibits and programming.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m., Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take their pictures with him.
Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum. All donations help with future exhibits and educational programs. After visiting Santa, make sure to go inside the museum and check out the exhibits. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
The Chuckey Depot Museum is operated under a partnership between the town of Jonesborough, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society, and the Heritage Alliance.
Visit the museum in person on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.