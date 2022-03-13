Somewhere along the course of the English language’s evolution, having dirt on your hands became a bad thing.
People with good morals who “get their hands dirty” have compromised their principles, and, like poor Lady Macbeth, can never get that damned spot out.
I don’t think that’s fair.
Dirty hands are the mark of honest, tangible work. They’re a sign that you’ve been toiling away at something real.
I spent last weekend — and probably the weekend this publishes, too — doing tasks that got my hands dirty.
On my 47-year-old truck, I dropped a rusty gas tank and tried to diagnose clutch issues — I think the brownish fluid puking out of the clutch slave cylinder boot contributed to my dirty hands and the faulty clutch. In preparation for my spring garden, I planted tomato seeds in starting trays.
By Sunday evening, I realized that the grime under my fingernails and, most importantly, the tactile sensations of doing real things, was what I’d been missing for a while.
I’m not anti-screen. I work on screens, I learn on screens and I play on screens. But I think that, especially during the pandemic when so many other activities moved to computers and tablets, we have a need to feel varied sensations.
After hours of typing on a keyboard or twisting joysticks, our hands get bored and need something different to do, like digging in dirt or trying to feel an air leak in a dry-rotted tire.
Many of my friends have said they feel dissatisfied right now and think they could benefit from a new hobby or pastime. I completely understand, and I believe the best and most fulfilling use of what little free time we have is pursuing a passion.
Find what you can do with the resources you have to engage and enrich yourself. It sounds like easy advice to give, but it’s something many of us aren’t taking the time to do.
Get messy. Feel things.
Get messy. Feel things.

When you're done, take a look down at the dirt on your hands and be proud. Then, go wash them — those things are filthy.
