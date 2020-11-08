The holidays are drawing near, and it should be the season to be merry, but let’s face it — sometimes it isn’t. Unfortunately, the demands and heightened emotions this time of year can occasionally cause stress and anxiety. That stress may also lead to weight gain in addition to other factors such as sleep deprivation and parties with excessive food and alcohol.
Luckily, I know of a way to fight the holiday blues and those extra pounds: HIKING!
John Muir, the great conservationist and outdoorsman, once said, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”
Mr. Muir was correct. Hiking offers a lot — with far more benefits than we may overtly realize.
There are the obvious reasons we love to hike — the fresh air, epic vistas, mountain sunsets, beautiful waterfalls and all the sounds and smells of nature. But did you know that a walk in the woods provides tremendous welfare to our overall health — not only by improving our body, but also aiding our mental well-being?
The physical benefits
Hiking is great cardio exercise and it boasts all the normal health benefits. It lowers the risk of heart disease, decreases cholesterol, reduces blood pressure, and is wonderful to assist in preventing type II diabetes.
And yes, it will help control that extra holiday weight by burning up to 500 calories per hour.
Not only will hiking improve your heart health, but it’s also a great way to build muscular fitness and increase bone density. The climbing and descending involved in hiking will engage some of the largest muscles in your body, and moving your bodyweight on this varied terrain will consistently cause those muscles to fire into action. To get the upper body muscles involved, use trekking poles.
Nature’s therapy
Possibly of greater importance, hiking improves our mental well-being and general happiness. The research on this matter consistently shows that walking in nature will significantly contribute to stress reduction, less worry and an overall healthier mind.
One study led by Stanford University, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that people who walked for 90 minutes in nature, as compared to those who walked in a high-traffic urban setting, showed considerably decreased negative thinking in a region of the brain linked to depression.
Most likely, the holiday season brings some of this negative thinking into your life. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress levels increase during the holidays, and another survey discovered that 53% of people feel financially strained by holiday spending.
So why not ease your stress and anxiety by hitting the local trails? In contrast to normal holiday activities, hiking is inexpensive, peaceful and quiet. A simple trek in nature will help you discard some of that stress caused by daily life.
Trails close to home
The holiday season can be hectic, making it difficult to find the time to get outside. And this time of year weather conditions can also make it challenging to go hiking in the mountains. However, we have many options in our area for that stress- reducing walk in nature while staying close to home. These trails are also great for the beginning hiker or those looking to improve their fitness before venturing out to more difficult areas.
The Tweetsie Trail:
- This “Rails to Trails” path is very convenient, with numerous access locations along its 9.5 miles — connecting the towns of Johnson City and Elizabethton.
The Erwin Linear Trail:
- It’s a paved trail and picturesque with wetland ponds and rivers. Even though you are very close to downtown Erwin, it has a very secluded feel.
The Kingsport Greenbelt:
- This 10-mile, primarily paved trail can be accessed at numerous locations in Kingsport. It offers a wetland preservation area, wildflowers, natural springs, a suspension bridge and picnic spaces.
Steele Creek Park:
- This wonderful park in Bristol has the two-mile Lakeside Trail with minimal elevation gain. But it also offers an extensive trail system for hikers of all skill and fitness levels.
The Creeper Trail:
- This extremely scenic trail in Abingdon, Virginia and Damascus is known mostly as a cycling trail, but many people enjoy walking or running on it.
Sugar Hollow Park:
- Located near exit 7 on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, this beautiful park offers miles of paved and single-track trails for all skill levels.
Simply put, combine walking with nature and the benefits are tremendous, not just during the holidays, but year-round. So get out there and hike!