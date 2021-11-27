It’s been years since the Floyd siblings have converged on Northeast Tennessee, but that changed in 2021.
My three brothers, two sisters and I all grew up in Sullivan County. We participated in the marching band at Dobyns-Bennett High School, took lessons at Music Doctors in Kingsport, went on camping trips with the local Boy Scout troop, ran on the cross country team and hiked at Bays Mountain.
Now, I’m the only Floyd who remains in Northeast Tennessee, but most of my family was back this year for Thanksgiving. This time in Johnson City.
The Floyd clan is spread across the eastern half of the United States, spanning Arkansas to Ohio. For the last several years, we’ve celebrated Thanksgiving in various places and under various circumstances, but the overarching template tends to be the same.
We make onion dip, cook apple pie, mix eggnog, binge watch a TV show and typically eat dinner at around 4 p.m. When we were kids, our dad would often turn on a Christmas movie. “It’s a Wonderful Life” was a staple.
Additionally, we almost always play a computer game called “Heroes of Might and Magic 4,” a turn-based strategy game that initially came out in 2002. To date, we’ve never finished a match. We also recently started a family Dungeons and Dragons game.
However, details have changed over the years. Floyd family Thanksgivings now tend to have a revolving cast of characters: friends, significant others and pets. New recipes have been rotated in and out of the lineup, and we seem to celebrate in a new city every year.
For adults, our holiday celebrations are often an attempt to recapture a sense of childhood security — a time when we didn’t have to worry about obligations like car payments, health insurance or a global pandemic.
I think that’s why our Thanksgiving dinners always follow a recurring pattern, but I’m hopeful new traditions crop up.