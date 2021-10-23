OK, so there’s this guy named Sam Porter who looks like Norman Reedus from the “Walking Dead,” and he delivers packages across a post-apocalyptic America.
But, ghosts are real and he has to carry around a special baby in a glass bottle so he knows where the ghosts are. The baby can sense ghosts because it’s somehow stuck between the world of the living and the dead.
Everyone lives in bunkers because when the ghosts showed up they started killing people, and those people then exploded which in turn killed more people and they exploded. Whenever someone dies their body enters “necrosis” and they basically turn into a mini nuclear bomb.
That means people like Sam are super important because they can deliver stuff like food and medicine across a dangerous landscape.
Also, Sam is a special person who can’t die, which means the ghosts hate his bodily fluids, so the best way to fight them is to use grenades made out of your own blood, urine and feces. Also, his mom is the president of the United States. Are you following me?
“This is a video game, right?” one of my co-workers asks.
“Yes, but I wouldn’t be insulted if you thought I was describing a fever dream.”
A few weeks ago, I bought “Death Stranding,” a controversial yet critically acclaimed PlayStation game that originally came out in November 2019. It was the first independent project by a video game auteur named Hideo Kojima, who opened his own studio after spending years making a series of popular games for a company called Konami.
After toiling under corporate restrictions for so long, Kojima longed to make something entirely unique and unbound from conventions. When the game came out in 2019, people in the industry were divided. Some people hated it. Some people loved it.
Most video games involve shooting people or jumping on platforms — some kind of consistent fast-paced action. In “Death Stranding,” you spend most of your time walking. The whole gameplay loop centers around carrying hundreds of kilograms of packages from point A to point B while navigating rough terrain, snow storms, rivers, high wind and ghosts. You’re basically a futuristic postman.
At times, the gameplay is plodding and aggravating. For the first few hours, you’re basically watching Sam trip over tiny rocks and ram his head into the ground, thereby scattering your packages and causing the ghost-sensing baby to start wailing. Deliveries can take upward of 20 minutes.
It’s also a very lonely game. Aside from Sam, there aren’t many other characters. People will largely interact with you as holograms rather than in-person. The only other living things in the environment are crazed package-stealing bandits or tiny tardigrade-like creatures called cryptobiotes. You can eat those.
But, even though you never seem them, you do feel the persistent presence of other players. Any structures you build, such as power generators, bridges, roads, postboxes or vehicles, can appear in another player’s game. Regularly walking along a ridge or a rough patch of rocks will gradually wear it down, eventually producing a dirt road that other players can use. Leaving a ladder or climbing rope on the side of a steep cliff can also help a fellow porter.
When he released the game, Kojima couldn’t have predicted that five months later COVID-19 would force people into prolonged periods of isolation. Unintentionally, “Death Stranding” feels like simple, poignant reminder of how our actions have consequences. We’re all working toward the same goal, and even a tiny, seemingly insignificant decision can help ease someone’s burden.
Sam’s trying to repair a fractured world by delivering packages with his ghost baby, and we’re trying to return to our normal routine by encouraging people to get vaccinated. It’s a game about the common good, and that’s why I like it.
Unfortunately, the story doesn’t make a lick of sense. Did I mention that your whiz kills ghosts?
Reach David Floyd at dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com