Celebrating the start of the college football season is an annual tradition for Coalition For Kids supporters and one of the most beneficial times of the year for the free C4K after school program.
The coalition’s giant tailgate party and a $10,000 reverse raffle typically comes right on time to help hundreds of Johnson City school children and their families with multiple challenges that come with each school year.
Balancing work and school schedules, keeping up with daily homework assignments, evening meals and extracurricular activities all come a lot easier for a child and a parent with an organization of trained staff members and dedicated volunteers there to lend a hand.
And the arrival of the fall football season made it a lot of fun for folks to throw their support behind such an organization.
Then came COVID-19, putting kids’ return to their classrooms and the college football season weeks behind schedule while tossing the prospect of bringing a couple of hundred folks together for an evening of food, libations, football and fundraising straight out of bounds.
But you do what you can, even in the midst of a global pandemic. And so it is this year for Coalition for Kids. The tailgate is off but the raffle will go on. Tickets are on now sale for a virtual raffle drawing to be conducted via live stream.
And, in yet another innovative move for the playbook, proceeds this year will help the coalition continue its pandemic modified virtual learning program while simultaneously getting its classic after school services back up and running.
The 2020 Coalition For Kids $10,000 Reverse Raffle, presented this year by Citi, will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, via Facebook Live. Tickets are $100 each with a maximum of 800 tickets to be sold. Every 50th ticket drawn will be good for a $125 cash prize and the last ticket drawn will win the $10,000 grand prize.
What It’s All Good For:
Lisa Pawley, director of development for Coalition For Kids, provided the background.
“On Aug. 10th, C4K opened four weeks early for children to participate in virtual learning with their teachers so that parents were able to work while the health and well-being of their children was being supported.
“We will continue to provide trauma-informed care to our children by not only mitigating the impact of remote learning on our vulnerable student population, but also mitigating the broader strain of the pandemic on our kids, our families, and our schools.
“As the schools shift back to in-person learning, C4K too will shift to an after-school program and continue to communicate with teachers, assist each child with their homework assignments, while mentoring and providing hot meals & snacks for each of these children.
“C4K will shift learning environments back and forth between virtual and in-person, as needed.
“We will support as many children as possible in our facilities every day so that parents are able to work and the health and well-being of their children is being protected.
“Your support helps C4K provide programming at no cost to the children and families in the community.
Coalition For Kids is a 501©3 nonprofit organization. with a mission of helping children grow in wisdom and stature and in favor of God and man. We aim to ensure the children of our community not only have appropriate supervision after school and into the evening hours, but access to trained tutors and mentors.”
Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.coalitionforkids.org or by mail to 2423 Susannah St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
More information is available at www.coalitionforkids.org or may be obtained by calling the coalition at 423-434-2031 ext. 835.
Direct donations to Coalition for Kids may be made at the website or by mail to P.O. Box 3156 Johnson City, TN, 37602.
• If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.