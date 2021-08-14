One never knows when they will need to survive in the wilderness.
An excellent class to help you advance survival skills is taught by the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) in Erwin at the USA Raft outpost. NOLI has a variety of classes ranging from outdoor painting and photography to kayaking and rafting.
The Wilderness Survival class is taught by Scott Fisher, who is an active backpacker himself and has traveled numerous places around the country for hiking.
AN INTERESTING BEGINNING
To start out the class, a trek across part of the Nolichucky River must be made to “Survival Island.”
Have no fear though, as this part of the river doesn’t move as quickly as some of the other parts and is fairly shallow, only coming up to the ankles in some parts.
Fisher then guides you to a campsite in the middle of the island while identifying plants along the way like the Virginia Creeper.
The walk is short, and once you are in the campsite, the learning begins.
BASIC SURVIVAL SKILLS
One of the first things Fisher teaches in the class is the six basic survival skills, which are fire, shelter, signaling, food, water and first aid.
Fire is the king of survival techniques. It can purify water, cook food, signal rescuers and provide warmth, light and comfort.
Fire can also help keep predators at a distance and can be a most welcome friend and companion. As a survival technique, starting a fire is one that is essential.
Shelter is the survival technique by which you protect your body from excess exposure to the sun, cold, wind, rain or snow. Anything that takes away or adds to your overall body temperature can be your enemy.
Signaling is unique among survival techniques in that it gives you the means and ability to alert any and all potential rescuers that you are in need of help. Fire, flashing light, flags, mirrors and whistles can all help you be found. Three fires in a triangular form are a recognized distress signal.
Food and water are vital to your survival. You can live up to three days without water and three weeks without food.
First aid as a survival technique is not just the basic medical needs, it is the primary way in which you act to survive. The best thing to do is not panic, but instead use the acronym S.T.O.P., which stands for Sit, Think, Observe and Plan. That’s the most intelligent thing you can do when you realize you are lost or stranded.
The most important element is to keep your brain functioning rationally. This is basic first aid for survival.
KNOT TODAY
When you are fortunate enough to have rope in the wild, knots are one of the most helpful tools along the way.
Fisher teaches some of the more basic knots like the trucker’s hitch, square knot, clove hitch and two-half hitches.
The trucker’s hitch has the distinctive feature of providing a mechanical advantage when being tightened. The variety of names for this hitch is a tribute to its widespread use. It is a valuable knot, particularly for securing loads.
The classic square knot is intended to be a binding knot tied in the right material against a curved surface.
The clove hitch is a simpler hitch that has multiple purposes like the trucker’s hitch. It can, however, slip and is not recommended in situations that have high strain possibilities.
Half hitches can be added to a clove hitch to secure the knot as well.
APPLICATIONS
Shelters are almost essential when surviving in the wilderness.
One of the classic shelters is the “lean-to” that can be made by tying two ends of a rope to two trees and using something like a trash bag as the roof.
One of the reasons a lean-to is so popular is you can build it out of almost anything. Materials such as trash bags, a tarp, a poncho or a plastic sheet can be used to waterproof the shelter.
Another type of shelter that is quite popular is a free-standing one made out of materials that can be found in nature like dead, fallen trees and leaves.
Good-sized and sturdy fallen tree branches can be used as the walls/roof of the structure while piling on leaves to provide an extra layer of warmth.
FIRE WITHOUT MATCHES
Of course the easiest way to start a fire is with matches or a lighter.
But what if you don’t have either of those things?
One of the easiest match-free ways to start a fire is to use flint and steel. Flint and steel kits can be purchased relatively inexpensively and are easy to start a fire with if you are in an area with a lot of tinder.
Making a fire with flint and steel has three essential steps — creating a spark, catching that spark and turning the spark into a flame.
To complete the first two steps, take a small bit of your fire starter and lay it flat against the flint. Next, strike the flint with the metal striker.
You should see sparks immediately if you strike the flint at the right angle. One of these sparks should eventually land on the starter, giving it a tiny orange glow. That glow is enough to start a fire, and you should transfer the starter to the tinder nest when the glow appears, gently wrapping it into the tinder nest and then blowing on it.
The next way should be relatively familiar for those that used to try to burn ants with a magnifying glass in the summer heat.
This method is very simple. Put your tinder nest on the ground or with your kindling, then aim the beam of the sun at the tinder nest until it begins to smoke. When it starts smoking, gently blow on the tinder nest until you produce a flame.
Using a magnifying glass to start a fire is easy, but it depends upon having a decent amount of sunlight.
One of the most famous ways to start a fire without a match is also one of the most difficult — using friction.
In this method, make a V-shaped notch in a board or log and choose a spindle that will create the friction. Rub the spindle between your hands as fast as you can, moving your hands up and down the spindle rapidly. When the board or log begins to smoke, use your tinder nest to catch the glowing spark you’ve produced.
You can also create a bow drill instead. The bow drill is easier than the primitive method, but it requires you to make a proper bow first.