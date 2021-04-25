The COVID-19 pandemic has forced churches to become flexible in the way they lead worship. For many, this meant moving services online.
Grace Fellowship Church is one of several area churches that began livestreaming their services during the pandemic.
“In many ways, the website of a church has really become the front door,” said Grace Fellowship Church Lead Pastor Matt Murphy. “That’s where people go first.”
Murphy said Grace Fellowship had been planning to livestream their services before COVID-19 hit, but suspending in-person worship sped up the process. Murphy said online services have actually helped church numbers rise.
“The number of folks that we’ve been able to reach through our online services is actually more than we were reaching before COVID,” said Murphy.
Central Baptist Church also moved their services online. Before the pandemic, Central Baptist had posted pre-recorded videos of their services, but decided to go live after they were no longer able to meet in-person. Like Grace Fellowship, Central Baptist has seen an increase in their online service views.
“We’ve had people log in to our services from as far away as London, England, and that was a big surprise to us,” said Tommy Hood, the senior pastor at Central Baptist Church. “We have people from various places across the country who have found our website and submitted prayer requests through our website from all over the place.”
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church had been livestreaming their services before the pandemic, but began to take it more seriously after in-person worship was suspended.
“We shifted very quickly to an online format just right at the very beginning,” said Doug Grove-DeJarnett, associate pastor at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Grove-DeJarnett said the church’s online services allowed them to keep their attendance numbers roughly the same as they were pre-pandemic.
All three churches have returned to in-person worship services, but said they plan to continue to livestream.
“We will continue to livestream and probably also continue to do a pre-recorded devotional or some kind of brief worship service,” said Grove-DeJarnett.
For those who would rather attend church in-person, all three churches are taking pandemic precautions to keep their congregations healthy. Masks, social distancing and sanitizing are uniform practices across the churches, which they hope will encourage people to come back when they feel safe.
“I think that we will see more people returning,” said Hood. “In fact, we have already seen some folks that we haven’t seen in a year that have started back to in-person services because they’ve been able to get their vaccinations.”
Whether online or in-person, Murphy believes gathering together is more important now than ever.
“The majority of folks feel disconnected or isolated to some degree, so I do think that the gathering of the church online and also in-person has been more important than ever so that people can maintain connection with other believers in Christ,” said Murphy.