When COVID-19 canceled all the previously planned youth activities like conferences and camps this past summer for the local units of the Kingsport Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, church leaders devised a new way to use the already budgeted funds.
Youth from each unit within the stake were challenged to think of a way to serve the community.
More than a dozen youth in the stake’s Johnson City Ward took this seed of an idea and grew it into what they dubbed the “Pet Plant Project” — a service project where plants would be donated to the elderly in the community.
“Research shows giving elderly residents something to care for, like a pet or a plant that depends on them for survival, can bring deep meaning and purpose into their lives,” said church youth leader Abby Boone. “Many older residents in care facilities have no responsibilities and very little choices throughout their day, which leaves them wondering if their life has worth or meaning.”
Boone shared the service project idea with Brookdale Assisted Living Activities Specialist Diane Savicky. They decided that rather than just distributing plants randomly to the residents, residents could also “adopt” the youth donating the plant to increase the meaning behind nourishing and caring for the plant.
Last September, the youth carefully researched and identified the most hearty plants that would be safest and easiest to care for the at-risk elderly. Johnson City’s Evergreen Nursery donated a portion of the 36 hypoallergenic houseplants chosen, along with soil. Many of the selections were succulents, such as Christmas cactus and snake plant (sometimes known as mother-in-law’s tongue), as well as the spider plant and English ivy.
About 15 teenagers, ages 12 to 18, then met in their church parking lot and potted the plants in 6-inch white pots. Introductory letters were written by each youth to accompany their plant, along with a picture of them holding the plant they potted.
The plants, letters and pictures were then distributed to residents at three local assisted living facilities: Brookdale Senior Living, Princeton Transitional Care and Townview Assisted Living.
Townview Activities Coordinator Sofie Duran said they hung up the pictures of the teens in their chapel so the residents can pray for the teens daily.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, youth reconnected with their residents Nov. 4 via Zoom. Tab, a 99-year-old resident at Brookdale, met his adopted teenager, Andrew Boone, 13. Tab held up his spider plant and showed Andrew that the plant had “babies” growing on it. Then he showed the picture of Andrew holding the plant two months ago and pointed out how much it had grown.
“Do you know what I want to do right now?” asked Tab. “I want to wrap my arms around you and give you a big hug!”
He then told Andrew about growing up in Piney Flats and milking three cows every morning and evening. Andrew asked if he had served in any wars, and Tab told him all about his service in the army as an artillery gunner from 1942-1945 while stationed in Germany and Holland.
Brookdale resident Roy connected with his adopted teenager, Adrian Wynn, 14 — a 6’ 3” football player at David Crockett. Roy kept holding up his picture of Adrian holding the newly potted plant back in September and said, “Yes, it’s really him.” Adrian invited Roy to watch his upcoming state playoff game on the live stream. Roy said he would be cheering Adrian on.
The youth will do follow-up Zoom meetings during the holiday season.
“Not only are these connections deeply meaningful to the residents, the teenagers have loved participating in the experience. After one 40-minute Zoom call, one of the teenagers told their mom, ‘That was SO fun!’,” said Boone.