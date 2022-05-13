Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Evangelists Kenny and Hirrah Dunn, from Greer, South Carolina, will preach and sing during Sunday’s 10 a.m. service. Information, call 423-773-6917.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The church will have Family Day and Decoration Day on Sunday. A covered-dish meal will be served in the fellowship hall after the worship service. To make donations for the upkeep of the cemetery contact Gary Harris or Faine Presley. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W. Walnut St., Johnson City: Fairhaven will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its service to God on Sunday. The church will welcome all former ministers and members, current members, family, friends and anyone who wants to join the celebration. Pastor Mike Sluder will be the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service. A covered-dish meal will follow the service, where we can share memories and give thanks for the many blessings we have received. We will also be taking pictures.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The church will observe Celebration Sunday this week. Special music will be provided by No Name But His for the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The congregation will meet at Rotary Park after the services for a celebration. There will be no Sunday evening service. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: The Sounds of Victory will sing during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Bible study will be held at 5 p.m., followed by the evening worship service at 6. Wednesday’s midweek service will begin at 7 p.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway,Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will get underway at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “A New Thing,” from the series from the book of John (21:1-8), for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. You may participate in the study either in person or online. The Wednesday night fellowship will be the final one for the season. That evening will feature a church family cookout in the pavilion with games and activities for all ages.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: On Sunday, Munsey will host the final guest preacher for its 150th anniversary celebration. Bishop Richard Looney will speak in the 11 a.m. sanctuary service. Looney pastored at Munsey from 1979-1987, and again from 2013-2014. Munsey will not hold a 9 a.m. service or the 11 a.m. Journey service on Sunday. The sanctuary service will also be livestreamed in the Melting Pot. Onsite Sunday school for all ages will meet at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the service can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. and the evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will start at 7. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will present the fourth part in the Easter series on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the video at 7. The Willing Workers will have a yard/bake sale on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on John 21:1-9, titled “Fishing Advice.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Women ... A Symbol of God?” The worship service will begin in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in song and Communion. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “New Commandment” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “What to Do When God Exposes Your Sin” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service as the series of sermons from 1 John continues. Rocky Vines will provide the special music. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Gospel of Grace,” from 2 Timothy 1:7-13. Special music will be provided. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown is collecting diapers, baby wipes, and hand soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Forgiven and Forgiving” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question “Did the Resurrection of Jesus Really Happen?” Services will be held in person and online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Acts chapter 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How To Have God’s Energy In Your Life.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Peace be with You” will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. He will use scripture from John 20:19-21. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:30.
Special events
Tri-Cities Awake America: The tent revival featuring Dr. Ralph Sexton will be held May 16-27 at 4630 Bristol Highway in Johnson City. Preaching will begin each night at 7:30. Prayer meetings will be held Tuesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m. Sawdust Kids drop off will be held at 6:15 each evening with choir practice at 6:30. The site is located near Rocky Mount State Historic Site.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, May 19, from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. On the menu this week will be a chicken sandwich, chips, and dessert.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Keystone will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, May 22, during the worship service with a meal to follow. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Getting Out of God’s Way,” from Acts 11:1-18. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: Full Gospel will have a clothing giveaway on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the building beside the church. There will be lots of new spring and summer clothes and other items.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Blue Springs Christian Church. Ken Overdorf, minister at Range Community Christian Church, will be the guest speaker.
