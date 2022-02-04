Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service, which includes the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, begins at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Is God Your Father?” from John 8:42-47, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. For the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, the church will be starting in the book of Habakkuk. The service will begin at 6. Nursery is provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Feeding the Multitude,” from the sermon series “Follow the Signs.” Holy Communion will be observed. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Ihfe’s in-person or online ladies Bible study will continue on Tuesday afternoon at 1. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal in the fellowship hall. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday by calling 928-9222. The study of Adam Hamilton’s “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life” will resume in the sanctuary at 6:30.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message in the sanctuary on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. will be “Discipleship Amidst the Pandemic.” Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service in the Christian Life Center, at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome Mike Anglin as its transitional pastor in Sunday’s services. The 11 a.m. message is titled “Mature Unity” as the series of sermons from the book of Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The streaming series ”The Chosen” is being viewed on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, the church’s Facebook page or Instagram.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he continues his series on “The Church on Fire,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday will be “Responding to the Truth of God’s Servants.” Scripture will be from Acts 5:17-42. There will be no Sunday school this week.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: A praise and worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 8:1-11, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Throwing Stones And The Problem of Sin.” The service may be heard in the parking lot on FM 95.5. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The class on Revelation will meet at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The new sermon series “Live The DNA” will begin on Sunday. Services will be held on campus in three venues — Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. (all COVID protections in place); or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship service will begin at 9 a.m. and feature the sermon “Call.” Sunday school will immediately follow the service at 10:15. The church practices social distancing and the use of face masks.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Citizenship in the Kingdom” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Link Between Heaven and Earth,” from Exodus 20:8-11. Deborah Knapp will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. During February, DCC is collecting gently worn coats, jackets, and sweaters for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Worship services will be conducted on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic will be “Let Down Your Nets.” On Saturday, The American Heritage Class will meet to discuss the roots of capitalism and how it became the American nation’s economic system. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Hand Bells will meet on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and the Bible study class will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the focus on the Book of Luke. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon titled “A Scientific Faith,” based on John 5:1-13. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: The church is beginning a sermon series on “Apologetics: How to Defend Your Faith.” You can join us either in person or online. The link to the online services is https://www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. The worship service is held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. Information, call 423-753-3411.