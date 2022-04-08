St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City: St. John’s will have numerous events for Holy Week and Easter beginning with the Palm Sunday liturgy on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Maundy Thursday liturgy with foot washing will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, the liturgy and Veneration of the Cross will be presented at 12:15 p.m. and the Stations of the Cross will begin at 6 p.m. On Saturday, April 16, the Great Vigil of Easter will start at 8 p.m. The Holy Eucharist will be presented at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, and Festival Eucharist with the choir and incense will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The Believers will sing at the church on Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. service. Jerry Powers is the pastor.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: On Sunday, Munsey will celebrate Palm Sunday with its traditional Palm Parade in the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. All children are welcome to participate. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning worship service will be held at 11 a.m. and the evening service starts at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “In the Name of the Lord” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will immediately follow at 10:15. On Thursday at 6 p.m., Otterbein and Fairhaven United Methodist churches will hold a combined Maundy Thursday service at Fairhaven, 3131 W. Walnut St. “You May Eat and Drink at Christ’s Table” will be the theme. On Good Friday at 6 p.m., the churches will hold a combined service at Otterbein with the theme “Jesus — Innocent.”
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Gene Deaton will be the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Communion will be observed. The Liberty Trio, featuring Pam Williams, Jessica Starnes and Amy Duncan, will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6. Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study will be led by Tom Foster and begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:23. From the Gospel of John chapter 19:16-30, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “The Word (Jesus) On Another Look at Calvary.” Recording artist George Walsh will sing about “The Day He Wore My Crown.” By using FM 95.5, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “A Day Like No Other” will be the message by Minister Palma L. Bennett for this week’s Palm Sunday service as we remember Jesus’s triumphant return to Jerusalem as Savior and King and His final week on Earth as a man. Special worship music will be performed by Todd Bennett. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Sunday school and Bible study will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. There will be classes for all ages and a staffed nursery will be available. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the evening service will start at 5. Bible study and prayer, along with Children’s Bible Club, will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Oakland Avenue will feature a special choir program next week during the Resurrection Sunday services.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Bethlehem will conduct Palm Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. Special music will be performed by the Adult Choir, the Hand Bell Choir and Instrumental Ensemble. A Maundy Thursday Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Holy Communion. A Good Friday Service will be held at 7 p.m. All services will be livestreamed via Facebook and bethlehemjc.org. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling 926-5261.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Luke 19:28-40 titled “Two Parades.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Also, First Presbyterian will take up a special offering on Easter Sunday to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, a program that works to meet needs around the world. Information, http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Jesus’ Final Battle,” from Matthew 26:36-46. Haley Owen will present special music. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Immediately after the worship service, the church will hold its annual Palm Sunday luncheon. On Tuesday, Downtown will be the host of the Washington County Men’s Fellowship Dinner and Meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will continue its collection of cereal, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta noodles, and canned vegetables for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “He Practiced What He Preached” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will continue its “Apologetics” sermon series on Sunday with the question of “Why do bad things happen to good people, Part 1.” You can join the service in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. and children’s church will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will livestreamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “Peace Through a Secure and Content Mind” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service as the series of sermons from Philippians continues. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. A Spring Pot Luck lunch will follow the service in the Family Life Center. The morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org, Facebook or Instagram.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath’s Palm Sunday message will be “Beyond Expectations,” from Luke 19:37-38. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. This will continue until work on the church is completed following a damaging water leak.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday service will be “I Am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” The in-person service will also be livestreamed and be available online at a later time. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Tuesday Bible study at 1 p.m. will meet in person and also be available online. Wednesday evening activities have been canceled, but Maundy Thursday activities will begin with a meal at 5:45 p.m. and a worship service will follow at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon on Tuesday. The annual communitywide Easter egg hunt will be on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Easter events
Greenwood Baptist Church, 102 Elliott and Scott Circle, Johnson City: The church will hold an Easter egg hunt for children of all ages with plenty of prizes and treats on Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. It will include a time of fellowship and fun. There will be a hot dog cookout along with snow cones and cotton candy for the kids. There will be plenty of games for all age groups.
Special services
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, Virginia: Beginning Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel will offer a series of organ music every Saturday during the season of Easter. This series is a centennial celebration of Emmanuel’s current building and also the recent refurbishment of its pipe organ by the R.A. Colby Company of Johnson City. Admission is free.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: St. Mary’s will present The Choice Wine, a program for Christian married or engaged couples, beginning on April 23 and continuing until June 25 from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at the St. Mary’s School gym. The program offers seven steps to a superabundant marriage that places marital happiness within every couple’s reach. By following these steps, couples can reduce the probability of divorce to essentially zero and increase the probability of having a superabundant marriage to almost 4 out of 5. For information, call Diane Meyle at 561-308-9890 or email diane.landress@yahoo.com.
