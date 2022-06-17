Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “The Holy Spirit: What He Does,” from John 16:7-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. THe Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Romans 5:18-21 and John 1:14-18 titled “Toxic Christianity: Belief & Grace.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St.,Jonesborough: Sunday’s activities will begin at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and conversation. It will be followed at 10:30 a.m. by worship and preaching. Wednesday night’s Bible study will begin at 7. Information, call 423-426-1297.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: A special Father’s Day sermon, “An Unusual Fatherhood” will be presented on Sunday by Minister Palma L. Bennett. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. A unique patriotic concert will be held on Sunday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Don Brandon will perform musical selections using 36 Hand Bells. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 10:25. The Wednesday night Bible study at 6 will continue the series focusing on difficult biblical scriptures. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S Roan St. Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Is That All There Is?” in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The schedule of services is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the church website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Information, call 423-773-6917.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St,, Johnson City: “For the Common Good” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. online and in-person worship service. The sermon will be based on 1 Corinthians 12:1-13. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. For June, the Food Pantry is collecting bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, and laundry detergent for our neighbors in need. Boxes are provided at the Spring Street entrance for donations.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Bill Greer will be preaching during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the service in support of this dedicated man of God who has been preaching for more than than 50 years. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Acts chapter 3:19-20, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How To Have Refreshing Times With God.” In honor of Father’s Day, all fathers will be recognized. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E Main St., Johnson City: On this Father’s Day Sunday, Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bring the message. Deborah Knapp will present special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible Sstudy will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will continue its collection of summer clothes for men, women, and children for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s 11 a.m. message on Sunday is titled “Growing Up as a Christian!” as the series of sermons from First John continues. To honor the fathers for Father’s Day, there will be a lunch fellowship prepared by the ladies of the church following the morning worship service. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship service may be viewed via Facebook or You Tube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The church will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday. The sermon will be “Listen to God.” Sunday school follows at 10:15 a.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from Exodus 20:12, Pastor Michael Heath’s Father’s Day sermon will be “Honor Your Father.” The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday School at 9:15.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Splinters, Logs, Dogs, and Hogs” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The church will have guest speaker Gene Deaton for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster and Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. There will not be a Sunday evening service this week. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Special events
Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone: The church will have a yard sale Friday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. rain or shine. Items for sale will include furniture, household items, holiday décor, tools, linens, toys, baked goods and much more.