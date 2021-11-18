Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening service will start at 6:30. A Thanksgiving praise service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “As For Me,” from Joshua 24:14-18, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Special Thanksgiving music will be provided by the church choir. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and children’s church will begin at 11:15. the Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. Ashley Nickles will provide the special singing. Instead of our Wednesday evening service, we will have a special Thanksgiving and praise service on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Nursery provided for all services All are welcome. Services are on Facebook live for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: An indoor worship service will begin on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distancing practices. The sermon title is “King Jesus.” Sunday school will be held at 10:15 a.m. after the service. Broadcast on 95.5 FM available within 150 feet of the church.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Thanksgiving service in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Abundant Benefits,” from Psalm 103:1-5. Heather Cheri Billheimer will present special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation for the Thanksgiving M(issionaries),M(issions), and M(aintenance) offering. The Thanksgiving fellowship luncheon will follow in the Hospitality Room. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Dr. Troy Rust, associational mission strategist for the Houston Baptist Association, will be guest speaker for Sunday's morning worship service.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a..m. worship service message is titled “Thanksgiving.” Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, check out the church’s Facebook or visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with classes for all ages. A message from God’s word will be provided at 10:45 a.m. by our Pastor Roy Yelton. A special gathering will be held Sunday evening at 6. The Wednesday evening service will be held at 6:30 with prayer time and Bible study, along with Discovery Bible Club for kids.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Join us for the 9:45 a.m. worship service Sunday. The pre-service worship music begins at 9:27. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From Psalm 103, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on "Praise The Lord and Forget Not His Benefits." There will be a Thanksgiving lunch after the worship service. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week's sermon will be “Thanks Giving," from Psalm 100:1-5. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday's service starts at 10:30 a.m. (indoors or outside in your car, tune your radio to 107.5 FM). Wednesday's evening prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. (indoors). Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We do have a 10 a.m. coffee fellowship before church on Sunday in the dining room.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Thanksgiving at the Lord’s Supper” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon from Genesis 6:9-8:22 titled “Divine Judgment; Divine Grace.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the new sermon series "You Shall Name Him," Pastor Jodie Ihfe's sermon for Sunday's 10:30 a.m. worship service will be "King of Kings" for Christ the King Sunday. The service will be in-person, but will also be livestreamed. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. with classes for all ages. Pastor Ihfe's Monday evening online Bible study will continue at 6. The church's website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide information to access the Bible study and the online worship service. Because of Thanksgiving, the Community Mission Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m-noon.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching on Jeremiah 29:1-14. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: The church will host a benefit service for Recovery Soldiers Women’s Ministry on Sunday at 6 p.m. to raise money to help pay off their facilities. All local churches have been invited to attend a combined service with Dr. Ralph Sexton to preach. We’ll have special singing and a testimonial time.
Hopwood Christian Church, located on the campus of Milligan University: A Christmas sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a large selection of homemade gift items, artwork, food, plants and more. The church is located on the right at the entrance of Milligan University. All proceeds will go toward the church’s building addition.