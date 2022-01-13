Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Message for Troubled Times” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for the Sunday school service in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Otterbein Unite Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for the Sunday worship service. The sermon title will be “The Best Now.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. We use social distancing practices.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday's service, which includes the Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a and teen program, will start at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning weather permitting. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Seeing But Not Possessing,” from Numbers 27:12-17, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. We are studying in chapter 3 of Nahum during the Wednesday's 6 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. Nursery provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We are a small country church in downtown Jonesborough that is strong in faith. On Sunday a coffee fellowship will be held at 10 a.m. in the dining hall, followed by the 10:30 a.m. church service, which you can attend indoors or outdoors (outdoors tune your car radio to 107.5). On Wednesday at 7 p.m., a prayer service will be held indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: With the holidays over, Pastor Hobbie McCreary will resume his series “The Church on Fire” with a sermon titled “ The Sin of Holding Back from God.” Scripture will be from Acts 5:1-11.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will prepare for worship with pre-service music beginning at 9:23 a.m. The worship service will begin at 9:45 a.m. The service will be broadcast to those in the surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the Gospel of John 6:35-51, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on "The Word On The Bread of Life". The message will answer the question, how can I know that I qualify and am covered in God’s program of benefits, extended care, and retirement? The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. At 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, there will be a class on "A Prophetic Look At Revelation." Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. This week's sermon will be “Dream Big," from Ecclesiastes 1:1-11. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon from John 4:1-42 titled “Gospel Compassion.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled, “An Imperfect Jesus,” from John 2:1-21. Adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Youth will meet in person. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle , 406 E Maple St., Johnson City: Join us for more Winterfest Services this week. Brother Tony Ferrell will be with us on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Brother Brandon Blevins will be with us on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday's services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Taking God Seriously,” from Exodus 20:4-6. Danielle Smith will provide special music. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Offering Meditation. Wednesday evening's Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. During January, DCC is collecting laundry detergent (liquid or pods), paper towels, dishwashing detergent, and hand soap for a local mission. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: "Turning the Water into Wine," from the sermon series "Follow the Signs," will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday's 10:30 a.m. worship service for in-person and livestreamed worship. The church's website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online service. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal in the fellowship hall and will be followed by the study of Adam Hamilton's "The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life." The study will be in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday. Call the church office, 928-9222, to make reservations. Pastor Ihfe's women's Bible study will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Pathfinders Sunday school classroom. An online option is also available.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: "Not when, but how” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., the online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For nformation about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will have a free, drive-thru meal for the community on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6-7 p.m. The menu will include chicken casserole, green beans, roll, and a dessert. If you have a need or would just enjoy a meal, please come by the church during these hours. Someone will greet you and bring you the number of meals you need. Feel free to take a meal to someone else in need. The church is located by the fairgrounds in Gray. Our food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for those needing food.