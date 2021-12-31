Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Family Fellowship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and live-streaming available for all services. The 11 a.m. service is broadcast on 96.3 FM. For more information visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. worship message will be “Starting Well.” Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Beginning Wed., Jan. 5, at 6 p.m., Season 1 and Season 2 of the streaming series “The Chosen” will be shown. “The Chosen” depicts the life and travels of Jesus and his disciples. For more information check out our church’s Facebook or website at www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Delayed But Certain” is the title of the sermon for worship service Sunday. We will have one blended service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. Visit our website cbcjc.org for the online worship experience and Sunday school lesson. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle. 406 E Maple St., Johnson City: January Winterfest all month. The first service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Brother Michael Wilson and the second service is Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. with Brother Brandon Mcglothlin. Other services will be announced throughout the month.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday service will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bringing the message, “And Now, A Word From Heaven” from Exodus 20:1-2. Special music will be provided. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will begin the new year with pre-service worship music beginning at 9:23 a.m. The worship service begins at 9:45. The service will be broadcast to those in the surrounding area on FM 95.5. From the first chapter of the Gospel of John, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “What Discipleship Means.” Gordon W. Pippin from Battle Creek, Michigan will give a communion meditation and prayer. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. At 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, Linda Garrett will lead “A Prophetic Look At Revelation.” For more information see our website: www.euchurch.org
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Dream Big,” Ecclesiastes 1:1-11. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “What It’s all About” will be the sermon by church member Steve Gross, who will be substituting for Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The in-person and on-line service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. The monthly first Sunday Communion has been canceled. Women’s Bible study will resume on January 11 at 1 p.m. at the church.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s first message of the New Year will be “Give Forgiveness.” Scripture will be from Matthew 18:21-35. Services will be from 10-11 a.m. Again there will be no Sunday school.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for our coffee fellowship in the dining hall at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the 10:30 a.m. church service. You may attend indoors or outdoors, where you can listen to the message on 107.5 FM. Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. is prayer service, indoors only. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Old Warnings In A New Year” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service from Mark 13: 1-6. Tom Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. We are studying in chapter 2 of Nahum during the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study, service begins at 6 p.m. Nursery provided for all services. All services are livestreamed on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page, for those unable to attend. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: We will have indoor worship Sunday at 9 a.m. with social distancing practices in place. The sermon is “Worship Him,” and holy Communion will be served. Sunday school follows at 10:15 a.m. For those who wish to remain in their vehicles, the broadcast within 150 feet of the church can be heard on 95.5 FM
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday school in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “drive-in service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us Sunday for Bible classes at 9:45 a.m. A message from God’s word at 10:45 a.m. from our pastor, evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. with prayer and Bible study, along with Discovery Bible Club for kids. All services are livestreamed. Please visit our website oaklandavebaptist.com for more information.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: Will host a free, drive-through meal for the community on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 6-7:00 p.m. The menu will be chili, corn chips, cornbread, and dessert. If you need or would just enjoy a meal, please come by the church during these hours. Someone will greet you and bring you the number of meals you need. Feel free to take one or more meals for anyone you know who is in need. The church is located by the fairgrounds in Gray. Also, our food pantry is open on Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-noon each week.