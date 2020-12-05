There’s a nip in the air and the sound of sleigh bells echoing through downtown Jonesborough.
The town will celebrate Christmas this month with a traditional tour of trees and visits from the jolly old soul himself, Santa Claus.
How lovely are thy branches
Twinkling lights, the scent of Fraser firs, handcrafted ornaments, and lovely Christmas decorations are filling the shops and storefronts of downtown Jonesborough. The annual Celebration of Trees, a unique exhibit of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, will be held in Historic Jonesborough Dec. 7 through 27.
This year’s exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, where six beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. These trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Here you can pick up a program that features a listing of over 25 locations throughout the historic district where you can view more than 30 decorated trees.
The celebration of trees has been a Jonesborough tradition for nearly 30 years. Growing over the years it has now become an event that stretches from the Visitors Center to the Jonesborough Senior Center to the Chuckey Depot Museum at Jonesborough on 2nd Avenue. The exhibit features many spots in between as well, with stops at the International Storytelling Center, Noelle, Gabriel’s Christmas, Mill Spring Park Gazebo, the McKinney Center and others. You are sure to leave in the holiday spirit.
The exhibit is free and open to the public on display from Monday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 27. Exhibit programs are located at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. This year the program will double as a ballot where you can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best-decorated tree in town. All locations are open to public viewing during their normal operating hours.
For more information on the Celebration of Trees, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
Santa Claus is coming to the state’s oldest town
Bring the family for a warm welcome from Santa at the Chuckey Depot Train Museum, 210 S. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough, on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19 from noon to 3 p.m. Santa will be on the back of the caboose in the Chuckey Depot parking lot, at a safe distance from visitors, but offering a warm welcome and Christmas cheer.
Explore the history of the railroad inside the Chuckey Depot Museum filled with artifacts and items from the past. The Chuckey Depot is a stop on the Celebration of Trees trail and their live tree can be viewed from the Lost State Scenic Walkway Trail just beside the Depot. Handmade Chuckey Depot-inspired ornaments will be given to each person who makes a donation to the depot. Social-distancing guidelines will be in place. For more information, follow the Chuckey Depot Museum on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com.
