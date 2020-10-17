The 40th annual Johnson City Press Christmas Box drive to provide a holiday meal to more than 1,000 area families and seniors in need kicks off today.
Conducted in partnership with the Johnson City Salvation Army Angel Tree project, the Christmas Box this year will include the families of approximately 1,400 Angel Tree children and 300 low-income seniors in Unicoi, Carter and Washington counties.
Like this year’s Angel Tree project, the 2020 Christmas Box distribution has been modified because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Because the Washington County Detention Center Community Service Work Crews that traditionally cover the heavy labor of the Angel Tree and Christmas Box distribution will not be able to participate this year because of the pandemic, and because the Salvation Army staff will handle the distribution to avoid the risk to volunteers, food provided by the Christmas Box will be streamlined.
Rather than the large family food box traditionally distributed to the Angel Tree families, the Christmas Box will provide a $35 grocery shopping food certificate, a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes and a 3-pound bag of onions to families of three or four people. Families of five or more will receive two $35 gift certificates with the three side items.
As in past years, seniors who live alone and small households of one or two people will receive a $35 grocery shopping certificate from the Christmas Box.
On Friday, the total number of households included in the Christmas Box food distribution was at 1,031 and expected to grow with a final sign-up day scheduled for Monday in Unicoi County.
Low-income Unicoi County families and seniors in need of Angel Tree gifts for children age 12 and younger or food for the holiday meal from the Christmas Box may register between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, located just off Jackson Love Highway at 540 Adams St., Erwin.
To cover the costs of the food distribution, the Christmas Box is once again seeking the help of the community.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c ) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
Donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.
While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The distribution will be conducted during the week before Christmas. As the holiday approaches, the Johnson City Press will be advertising the need for contributions to the Christmas Box and featuring the families and seniors it serves in a series of stories that will allow them to anonymously share the challenges they face this Christmas.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.
More information about the Angel Tree distribution can be found online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org or may be obtained by calling the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.