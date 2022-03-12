What makes any caverns a wonder to everyone that explores them?
The fascination might perhaps be that a hole in the ground has so many different formations that have come to be over millions of years.
We’re lucky enough to have two attractions at the Appalachian Caverns and Bristol Caverns right in our own backyard.
APPALACHIAN CAVERNS HISTORY
Located at 420 Cave Hill Road in Blountville near the Tri-Cities Golf Club, the Appalachian Caverns offers an expansive tour of the attraction that is millions of years in the making.
Archaeological evidence released in 2006 revealed that the caverns were used by early Woodland Native Americans over 1,300 years ago.
The archeologists found burnt firewood located in a fire pit that has been radiocarbon dated to 675 A.D. They also found pottery, arrowheads, and other evidence of habitation.
The log cabin located on the property was discovered to have been built in 1777.
Historical documents located in the Sullivan County Archives indicate the caverns and cabin were used as a stopover point and shelter during the harsh winter months as users were making their way westward.
Due to the size of the cavern, it could handle housing larger groups of people and because of the wind flow, fires could be built for heat and cooking.
With the abundance of bat dung (an important ingredient in the making of gunpowder at the time) and the fairly consistent temperature, this made the cavern a good place to stay when the weather was cold.
Historic families such as the Boones and the Crocketts, along with other less known but very important key pioneers, were tied to the property and the caverns.
During the American Revolution as well as the Civil War, the availability of the bat dung was important for gunpowder, as well as it being used by the settlers as a place to store their goods during the harsh winters.
WHAT IS OFFERED AT APPALACHIAN CAVERNS
There are a variety of tours offered ranging from easy to advanced.
Every tour will leave from the headquarters both every half hour and every hour.
Advanced tours will need to be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours ahead of time. A deposit may be required when booking the advanced tours. An additional fee is required for after hours and private tours. It is required to call ahead for special group pricing of 10 or more.
The caverns also accommodate birthday parties, church groups, school field trips, and other special events. The caverns also have a military discount.
All guests of the caverns also have access to the picnic areas.
More can be found at www.appalachiancavernstn.com/tours, including information on the gem mine.
BRISTOL CAVERNS
Even though the site at 1157 Bristol Caverns Highway is currently for sale, the attraction remains open.
The caverns have been one of the oldest and most beautiful attractions in Northeast Tennessee and have thrived as one of Bristol’s most visited tourist attractions.
It is a modern system of concealed, indirect lighting that highlights the natural colors and beauty of the formations for your enjoyment.
The tour itself takes you to all three levels of the caverns from Mayor Preston’s Chamber in the upper section to the winding banks of the Underground River that is 180 feet below on the cavern floor.
Along the Underground River, there are dramatic displays of formations reflected in the stream’s waters. You can also peer over Lover’s Leap, view the breathtaking Bridal Veil formation and stare in wonder at the dazzling formations of the Entrance Hall.
Tours are available year-round, but hours depend on the season. Call ahead or check www.bristolcaverns.com/tour.html for more information.
All tours leave from the gift shop and last approximately one hour.