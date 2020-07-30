ELIZABETHTON — The final step in approving the Carter County budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was completed on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education approved its amended budget.
The Board voted 6-0, with two absences, to approve the only change made by the Carter County Commission. That change was to increase the contribution to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement Fund for county government employees.
The original budget called for the county to contribute the minimum amount of 3.89%. Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke told the school board that the County Commission had changed the contribution to 8%.
Burke told the board that that the change for all employees of the school system would amount to an increase of $167,848.
The increase would be taken from the school department’s general fund.
He said the net decline for the general fund would be around $109,759.
Burke said that decrease could be offset by the school administration’s actions not to fill three vacant positions.
“That will more than cover it,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the budget amendment. Board members Keith Bowers Sr. and David Buck were absent.
The special called meeting was held electronically by Zoom on the school board’s Facebook page.