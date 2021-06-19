It’s Summer in the Park, and during the week of June 22, visitors to Warriors’ Path State Park can meet feathered hunters, share ghost tales, explore habitats, try natural crafts and much more. And it’s all free.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
10 a.m.: RIVERBANK WALK — This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This morning, we’ll travel together and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main bath house.
1 p.m.: BEAD CRAFT — Create your own beaded necklace or bracelet. We’ll bring the beads, you supply the patient fingers. Meet at the main bath house.
4 p.m.: EVENING STROLL — Let’s wake up our senses to evening in the forest. Meet at the main bath house for a short, refreshing hike.
5:30 p.m.: PINE CONE BIRD FEEDERS — Let’s make a snack for our feathered friends. Meet at the main bath house, and you’ll be able to bring back home your own little bird feeder.
7 p.m.: TREE TOOLS — How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect our native trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it is raining.
9 p.m.: FOREST TREES — Take a “hike” from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy a “tour” of our nearby forest habitats using words and pictures. After the slide show, we’ll share a demonstration of how to identify our local trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
8 a.m.: BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS — Come wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bath house to begin a stroll through bird country. (The first 12 people to come get free doughnuts & juice.)
10:30 a.m.: TREE TOUR — Trunk and branch, leaf and root, every part of a tree holds fascinating discoveries. Come take a short walk among our woody friends. Meet at the main bath house.
12:30 p.m.: LEAF ID BOOK — Leaves are shade on a hot summer day. Leaves are the green carpet of the hills. Leaves are full of amazing stories. Let’s find out more about the names and stories of our green neighbors. Meet at the main bath house.
3 p.m.: CRITTER PATHS — Be a critter detective. Find out what’s been wandering through the campground habitats. Meet at the camp store.
5 p.m.: NATURE GAMES — Don’t miss the natural fun — for the young or the young-atheart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
8 p.m.: CAPTIVATING COYOTES — Lets have a howling good time as we discover more about the “coy” coyote. Find out about coyote life stories and play a coyote game too. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
9 a.m.: WILDLIFE WALK — Let’s wander along the water’s edge and visit with the forest life. You never know who might be “at home” in these shoreline woods. Meet at the camp store.
11:30 a.m.: NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT — Do you have a sharp eye for nature? Discover the natural wonders around us and see if you can find all the items on the list. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.
2 p.m.: MAKE A FISH — You won’t need bait or a hook, just your imagination and a little “fishy knowledge.” Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create your own watery friend. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
4 p.m.: NOISY TOYS — How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m.: BIRDS OF PREY — Meet some real live feathered hunters. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo...” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m.: NIGHT SOUNDS — Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Some seem eerie, but there’s no need to be nervous. Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short slide show of the creatures who “talk” in the night. (At the pool entrance if it is raining.)
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
1 p.m.: INSECT ART — They’re more than just creepy crawlers. Take a closer look — insects have some amazing colors and patterns. Let’s use insects as “living models” for our art. Meet at the main bath house.
4 p.m.: NATIVE POTTERY — With a bit of clay and a bit of creativity, we can create some authentic-looking pottery. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to learn this ancient skill. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m.: FIELD SWEEP — This green world at our feet is teeming with amazing life. Help us “sweep up” some field discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground.
9 p.m.: CAMPFIRE — What a perfect combination: A dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
10 a.m.: NATURE DOODLES — How can we take our favorite nature scenes with us anywhere? By drawing them. Join us for some nature doodling fun at the Open Air Chapel (main bath house if it’s raining).
NOON: BUBBLES — Let’s make the air sparkle with bright bubbles. See who can make the biggest, the longest-lasting or the most. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it is raining.
5 p.m.: FOLK ART — Every corner of our earth has its own unique arts & crafts. Come celebrate your home, and discover more about the folk art of East Tennessee. Meet at the main bath house, and bring your creativity.
7:30 p.m.: REDISCOVERING THE FOREST — Are people becoming nature-blind? Take an evening walk along the Lake Hollow trail to discover things you may haven’t noticed before, and develop an appreciation of all the lesser-noticed aspects of the forest. We will meet at the Camp Store. Please bring water, sturdy shoes and a curious mind.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
9 a.m.: WORSHIP SERVICE — Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
