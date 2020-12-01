Neither rain, nor snow nor a pandemic can stop Boy Scout Troop 237 from operating its Christmas tree lot in Johnson City.
Boy Scouts have been selling Christmas trees at a site near Kiwanis Park since 1959.
Despite the challenges presented by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Scoutmaster Larry Taylor said this year is no exception. And as the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” advises, there are plenty of masks and hand sanitizers available at the lot on the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way
Taylor, who has been helping Boy Scouts sell Christmas trees since 1974, said buying a tree from the lot has become a holiday tradition for him, his troop and many generations of patrons.
Although the snow and cold temperatures on Tuesday kept some customers away, Taylor said he is “100%” confident the Scouts will sell all of their Fraser firs by Christmas Eve.
The troop always begins its Christmas tree sales on the day after Thanksgiving.
“It’s already been great year,” Taylor said. “Between Friday and Sunday, we have sold 170 trees. I just sold one this morning, but it will pick up later in the day.”
Taylor said even though he has lost some business as a result of area churches not meeting because of the pandemic, their congregants are still stopping by for their Christmas trees.
“People are coming out in droves, and it’s not just our regular customers,” he said. “We are also seeing new ones. People are chomping at the bit for Christmas.”
He said the 11 Scouts and several adult leaders from the troop will work at the lot this season. Taylor said the Scouts are “very energetic” about selling every tree on the lot.
The Fraser firs go for $10 a foot, and come in a number of sizes. The troop is also selling wreaths for $15 each.
“We really do this as a community service,” Taylor said.