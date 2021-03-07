Well-known high-energy singing duo Bailey George and Jukebox Jess will become the Boones Creek Opry’s concert hosts when it reopens later this year.
The Opry was more fortunate than many music venues during COVID because as the group transitioned from a storefront space in Johnson City to an outdoor space at its new location on the old Keefauver Farm, there was plenty of room for social distancing.
George and Jess, who host a show on Radio Bristol, said they’re excited about the opportunity to participate in the Opry and learn more about the history leading up to its creation.
“It’s an honor,” Jess said. “Both of us have spent a lot of time studying barn dance radio.”
George agreed.
“It’s a big thrill and a big honor,” he said. “Musically it just fits right in line with what we’re about. It’s preserving history, but it’s not stale. It’s a big tradition.”
Lilly Hensley, current president of the Boones Creek Historical Trust, said the duo will be the “face and personality of the Opry.”
More big news for the Boones Creek Opry is that construction of its new performance facility is underway.
Vicki Shell, the trust’s vice president, is one of many people who have worked hard to see an opry house become a reality.
Shell, who said Boones Creek was the first community of settlers before Tennessee became a state, gets almost giddy when she talks about all that’s happening at the new location on Hales Chapel Road. Boones Creek, she said, had its first settlers in 1759 when Capt. William Bean brought his family there. Daniel Boone had made his way through in 1757.
It was during that time when Boone killed a bear and carved that information into the bark of a tree. The tree is long gone, but Shell said the Trust has a log from it and a table that was made from the tree. Both are on display at the museum inside the Keefauver homeplace.
The Trust obtained a grant from the Tennessee Arts Council to produce a documentary on Boones Creek called Voices of Boones Creek. Shell said she’s heard stories about Boones Creek she hadn’t known before.
“I just thought I knew the history of Boones Creek,” she said with a laugh.
“We’re honored to be out here at the Keefauver farm and to start up a music (venue) that’s been a dream of ours for 34 years,” Hensley said. “It’s a dream happening in real life.”
The Trust has spent those 34 years collecting artifacts, documents and all sundry of historical items from the beginning of Boones Creek to the present. Until now, there hasn’t been a place to showcase it all.
The Opry spent a short time in a storefront building on Oakland Avenue where some of those artifacts were displayed, but the Keefauver farmhouse will allow more of those to be catalogued and displayed.
“We have some of the oldest documents in the county,” Shell said. Volunteers are in the process of organizing those documents so the public can view them.
The documentary will premiere at the Opry’s May 8 grand opening. The all-day open house will end with an evening concert by Tim White.