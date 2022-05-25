Local government and utility leaders joined with officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority on Wednesday to ceremoniously reopen the popular swimming and recreational area near Boone Dam in time for the long Memorial Day Weekend.
It and related public facilities on Boone Lake have been closed for nearly seven years while work was done to repair seepage that TVA inspectors found at the dam in 2014. The discovery resulted in a $326 million project that began in 2015 to construct a composite seepage barrier that was created in several phases.
With work on those repairs now complete, TVA officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Boone Dam to mark the reopening of recreational facilities at the site.
“After seven years of hard work, perseverance and patience, Boone Dam is back,” Bert Robinson, TVA’s director of government and community relations, told the crowd.
A number of speakers at the ceremony pointed to the cooperation among various state and local organizations that helped to make the dam repair project a success. In particular, TVA officials pointed to their “partnership” with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Boone Lake Association and the Boone Dam Repair Coalition.
East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, who serves on TVA’s Board of Directors, said the completion of the Boone Dam repairs was evidence that TVA has delivered on its promise to “fix the lake.”
He said as a result of that work, the region can continue to enjoy the recreational, environmental and economic benefits of Boone Lake.
“With safety now restored, we are free to play on the lake again,” Noland said.
Jeff Lyash, TVA’s president and CEO, said the Boone Dam project is an example of all three elements of TVA’s mission. He noted that TVA, which recently celebrated its 89th year of service, relies on the hydro-electric capacity of Boone Dam to help meet its goal of generating 60% of the energy it sells from carbon-free services.
He said recreational and business opportunities created by Boone Lake results in an estimated $130 million economic benefit to the region. Lyash said TVA is also committed to being a good environmental steward of Boone Lake.
“Boone Lake is a local treasure and I want to thank everyone for their patience as we completed the important dam safety work,” TVA’s Chief Operating Officer Don Moul said. “The recreation area provides the community with opportunities for summer fun and the improvements we made will enhance the experience for our neighbors.”