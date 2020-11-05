The Blue Plum Organization and Johnson City will host an event called Christmas in the Park from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1.
The event will be held in place of the traditional Johnson City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event, which will not be scheduled this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The city is excited to partner with the Blue Plum Organization to offer our community a festive, yet safe activity this holiday season,” said Mayor Jenny Brock in a press release on Thursday. “It may be different from the ways we traditionally celebrate but the Christmas spirit will be alive in Founders Park this December.”
For “Christmas in the Park,” local businesses and organizations are invited to decorate a tree that will be placed in Founders Park. The trees will be provided along with decorative lighting. Those who reserve a tree will be responsible for providing additional decorations.
“Celebrating the holiday season is a magical time in Downtown Johnson City,” said Jennifer Clements, a member of the Blue Plum Organization and organizer of Christmas in the Park, said in the release. “Even though health concerns prohibit us from hosting the parade this year, we will still have the opportunity to gather as a community safely and reflect on the joy and happiness of Christmas.”
Trees will be available for decorating Dec. 2-3. Organizations that register for a tree will be assigned a time to complete the decorations. BrightRidge will provide lights for all trees. Additional decorations can be homemade or purchased and should be able to be exposed to outdoor weather conditions such as snow, wind or rain.
The decorated trees can be viewed Dec. 5-Jan. 1, and there will be no admission charge at Founders Park. Guests are encouraged to follow appropriate safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings and observing social distancing.
Awards will be provided for first, second and third places. Those who visit the park will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The cost for reserving a tree is $95 for businesses and $45 for non-profit organizations. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 18. To reserve a tree, or for more information, visit www.jcchristmasparade.org.