The Blue Plum Festival returned to downtown Johnson City on Friday after a two-year hiatus. Familiar favorites like the Ferris wheel and live music are featured at the two-day event, as well as arts and craft displays and food vendors located in the Founders Park Pavilion. A free kids area can be found in King Commons. A full schedule of events, as well as the musical lineup, can be found at blueplum.org/cmsx/blue-plum/.

