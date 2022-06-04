The Blue Plum Festival returned to downtown Johnson City on Friday after a two-year hiatus. Familiar favorites like the Ferris wheel and live music are featured at the two-day event, as well as arts and craft displays and food vendors located in the Founders Park Pavilion. A free kids area can be found in King Commons. A full schedule of events, as well as the musical lineup, can be found at blueplum.org/cmsx/blue-plum/.
centerpiece
Blue Plum Festival returns to Johnson City
Robert Houk
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
