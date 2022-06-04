Living with a bloodhound for more than four years has been incredibly entertaining.
Daisy Duke doesn’t have any idea how much we enjoy her antics, even when she talks back in muffled tones as she’s scolded for one of her many offenses, even when she pouts after talking back.
Sometimes — OK, all the time — she just makes us laugh.
Even though her nose is usually to the ground, Daisy Duke has always been enthralled with things in the sky. Recently, she was seen on the back deck, pacing back and forth with her head in the air.
Something had caught her attention. She jumped and began to howl. We could see her through the window and we couldn’t stop laughing. Jumping and howling. It looked like a new canine workout. We knew she was up to something.
Then we learned what had gotten her attention. A woodpecker had landed on our roof and she saw it. We figured out what it was when it began to furiously peck at the metal flashing on our chimney. What a racket it made. It sounded like a drill going into metal and it was driving our curious bloodhound crazy.
The only thing that eventually distracted her was a robin on the fence below. She has the attention span of a bloodhound, so she forgot about the woodpecker and took off like a bat out of you-know-where trying to catch the other bird. Of course, like most of her hunting excursions, she came up empty.
She did get closer than the several times she has jumped trying to catch a helicopter as it flew by.
Closer to the ground, a new nickname has emerged for Daisy Duke as she shed her winter coat. Her fur comes out, usually in white, fluffy clumps. It’s led us to call her “Featherbutt.”
She has shed so much we wonder how she isn’t bald.
On a recent ride to the vet, Daisy Duke shook her head the way a bloodhound does, seemingly to make sure every surface in her immediate area would get covered with slobber. This time, the slobber came with dog hair. There was so much fur flying you could have sworn we were riding in a snow globe. I almost had to pull over.
Sometimes you have to just give up and accept the certainty that nothing will ever be clean again once a bloodhound enters your life.
We have made a big deal about Daisy Duke not having the tracking ability that most of her breed has. That’s not to say she never uses her nose.
The snout got a good workout when we got home from a visit to Mom’s house in Bristol. One of my sister’s dogs, a chihuahua mix named Lilly, finally decided she liked me. It was quite a change from the first few visits when I was forced to wear oven mitts so as not to be mauled.
This time, Lilly was friendly and even affectionate. I got to hold her quite a bit without needing a Band-Aid.
And when we got home, there was heck to pay. Daisy Duke gave me a smell-down like she had never done before.
If she could talk, I would have heard her say “And where were you tonight?” She could tell I had spent time with another dog. Her nose was making the clicking sound it does when she gets serious.
It was so funny I actually started to feel guilty. I’m pretty sure I apologized.
Daisy Duke also had an encounter with a bottle of bubbles that was in our house for when the grandkids come to visit. We had used the bottle as a doorstop to hold the gate on the deck open. Suddenly we noticed that the gate was closed and the bubbles were gone.
When I looked outside, I expected to see Daisy Duke prancing through the yard with bubbles coming out of both ends. Surprisingly, the bottle was lying in the grass unscathed. There wasn’t a bubble in sight. It was the first time we could remember seeing something end up in Daisy Duke’s mouth and not get destroyed.
Once again, it was funny to see. Bad or good, with Daisy Duke in the house, there’s never a dull moment.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director of the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on the antics of his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.