On Sunday, Sept. 11, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in honor of Constitution Week.

The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library. The program will focus on the history of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution that reads, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video