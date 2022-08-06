Black bear

In June, a black bear died after getting stuck inside a car parked outside a Sevierville rental cabin on a 95-degree day as temperatures inside the vehicle likely reached over 140 degrees. The culprit appeared to only have been an empty soda can and snack food bag.

 TWRA

Tennessee’s black bears are trying to adapt to the state’s continually increasing human population as seven million people now call Tennessee home.

According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State since 2019. East Tennessee has certainly seen its fair share of new citizens heading for the hills from other states and although the number of folks residing in Sevier and Blount counties may not raise too many eyebrows, over 14 million people annually visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

