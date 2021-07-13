Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series showcases yet another popular Tri-Cities musical mainstay when Beach Nite Band takes the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater stage Thursday evening.
Featuring Carolina beach music
The popular Beach Nite Band returns to Winged Deer Park’s lakefront bringing with them their danceable music and a humor-tinged show. Carolina beach music featuring soul, R&B, disco, blues, boogie, and memorable oldies music will fill the air.
The band, which has been providing live entertainment for several decades, is based out of the western Virginia/southern West Virginia regions, and members previously performed with the doo-wop group The Collegians for more than 20 years.
If you go
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.
The concerts are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheater.
The remainder of this year’s concert schedule
• Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band
• Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion
• Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight
For more information call 423-283-5827.