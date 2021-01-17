A nonprofit program in Northeast Tennessee is once again taking aim at food insecurity in the region, hoping to teach residents how to grow their own food.
The Build It Up Backyard Gardens Program will accept applications from residents in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties for its 2021 program through Jan. 31. The free year-long program teaches families how to raise fresh, nutritious food in their own backyards.
Build It Up East TN, a project of the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, has helped more than 150 families through the program. Last year, participating gardeners raised more than 13,000 pounds of fresh food.
Program Director Alexis Close said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic challenged the organization in 2020, but Build It Up overcame those hurdles with video workshops streamed online for participants and interaction on a private Facebook group.
“Because of COVID-19, we’ve had more interest in the program,” Close said. “We usually have 35 families a year, but this year, we were given a little extra money, and we’ll be taking on 50 families.”
Build It Up will try to accommodate as many participants as possible this year, she said.
The program involves monthly workshops leading growers through the stages of gardening. Staff will help with tilling and gardening supplies.
To participate, you don’t need to own your own land, but you do need permission from a landowner to grow on it. That could include neighboring property or a community garden if there isn’t much suitable growing space at a person’s home.
No previous garden experience is required, and families with young children, those receiving SNAP or disability benefits and families who fell into economic hardship because of the pandemic will be given priority. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3bE0urX.
The program is funded by Grow Appalachia, a foundation from Berea College in Kentucky. Grow Appalachia funds programs in 25 communities in five states.