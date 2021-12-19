Popular children’s book author Michael Shoulders visited Ridgeview School for a daylong celebration of reading and literacy on Dec. 14. His visit was scheduled as a component of Ridgeview’s Olympic literacy theme for 2021-22.
The focus of this theme is helping students make and set individual and group reading goals as well as helping them make the connection between literacy and personal success.
During the visit, Shoulders discussed the writing process, how books are created and goal setting.
The author makes his home in Clarksville, and has written scores of popular, colorful, and appealing children’s books such as “V is For Volunteer — A Tennessee Alphabet,” and “T is for Titanic — A Titanic Alphabet,” which has won awards from the California Reading Association, the National Parenting Publication Association and is also a USA Best Book Award Finalist.
Shoulders has written a middle-grade novel, multiple alphabet books, and books for Pre-K-early elementary readers. His focus is on presenting poetry and nonfiction concepts in fresh and exciting ways that engage children’s minds and imaginations.
More information about the author and his books may be obtained by visiting www.michaelshoulders.com.