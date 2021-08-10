A group of kids and parents were face-to-face with a half-dozen police officers in King Commons Park Tuesday.
But danger was nowhere to be seen: instead, they were listening to a local author read about what police officers do.
The morning story time and crafts event featured children’s book author Jocelyn M. Lacey to read her latest book — “What Do Police Officers Do?” — to a group of kids.
Her inspiration for the book came after she attended the Johnson City Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy, where she learned more about the role of a police officer.
The program is meant to enhance citizen awareness and understanding of the role that police play in society, and this is exactly what it did for Lacey.
“During the nine-week course, I got to ride along with police officers as they responded to calls. It was an eye-opening and life-changing experience,” Lacey said. “Getting a glimpse of what police officers experience daily in responding to difficult situations gave me an even greater appreciation and respect for them.”
The kids who attended were able to ask questions of the officers and talk to them one-on-one if they wished.
“What Do Police Officers Do?” was published in June by Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. It’s Lacey’s third children’s book and is meant for children ages 3-8 years old. Her previous work includes “Coral’s First Sleepover” (2018) and “Pierre the Peacock” (2017).
