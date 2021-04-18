The Field School, the first and only beginning farmer training program of its kind in East Tennessee, has launched registration for the summer 2021 session beginning in May.
The Summer Field School is taught by over 20 local farmers and agricultural professionals from USDA, UT Extension, and National Resource Conservation Service. Field School students gain valuable knowledge from industry professionals and get a unique behind-the-scenes look at how successful local farms are run. Students can ask questions and network with their peers as well, building a supportive community of beginning farmers.
This year, students will first visit Goodwater Vineyards in Mosheim to learn about wine making, agritourism and the specifics of vineyard maintenance. Later sessions include learning about raising goats at Brown’s Farm, learning about vegetable production, food safety and compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act at Opossum Bottom, learning about getting USDA Organic Certified at A Different Chick Farm and Orchard, and much more.
More information about session topics and locations can be found at https://arcd.org/field-school/session-descriptions/.
In total, there are eight on-farm sessions and a community potluck at Grand Oak Farm in Jonesborough to celebrate the end of the class.
Summer Field School begins on May 13th, is held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month and ends in early September. Beginning farmers can attend individual sessions for $15 per session or register for the full season for a discounted rate of $100. Registration is required; spots are limited and fill up quickly. For more information and to register, visit https://arcd.org/field-school/.
The Field School is a beginning farmer training program hosted by Appalachian RC&D, Green Earth Connection and many area partners with major support from USDA and Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Field School consists of two sessions held annually: Summer Field School and Winter Business Intensive. The Winter Business Intensive is accredited by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and graduates of the program can earn two credits toward the Producer Diversification Cost-Share Program.
The Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a 501©3 nonprofit organization serving the six-county region of Northeast Tennessee. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities. For more information on ARCD and its programming, visit arcd.org.
