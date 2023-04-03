GREENEVILLE – Tusculum University is the place to be for summer youth camps, with nine scheduled from May through July that will cover a wide array of interests among participants.
The list of events will enable youth to experience fun at the historic Doak House Museum, the state-of-the-art Meen Center and the epicenter of arts programming – Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about interesting subjects such as forensics, medical professions, art and design, writing and pioneer skills.
“We encourage parents to enroll their children in these fascinating and diverse camps,” said Greg Fay, Tusculum’s director of continuing education and camps. “Tusculum focuses on providing an active and experiential education, and these camps will offer excellent opportunities for hands-on learning for children. Also, the summer is an excellent time to experience the beauty of our campus.”
Here is the lineup of the camps:
· Hand-Tool Woodworking Camp for ages 10-12; May 29-June 2 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Doak House; $65 registration
· Forensics Camp for 7th-12th graders; June 5-7, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Meen Center; $135 registration
· Medical Professions Day Camp for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors; June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Meen; $30 registration
· Tusculum Summer Music Camp for high school students and rising 9th graders; June 11-16 (reside on campus) in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd; $350 registration
· Art and Design Camp for 9th-12th graders; June 20-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Annie Hogan Byrd; $99 registration
· Theatre Camp for ages 5-9 (8-11 a.m.) and 10-14 (noon-3 p.m.); June 26-30 in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre and Behan Arena Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd; $115 registration
· Theatre Camp at Tusculum for ages 9-14 (2-5 p.m.) and 14 and older (6-9 p.m.); July 10-14 in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre and Behan Arena Theatre; $115 registration
· Pioneer Skills Camp for ages 10-12; July 10-14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Doak House; $100 registration
· Creative Writing Workshop for 6th-12th graders; July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon in the Thomas J. Garland Library; $105 registration
“Engaging with the community and expanding people’s knowledge are key elements of our mission,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Summertime is the perfect opportunity to build on what students learned during the school year and help them develop additional skills that will be useful during their lives. These camps will enrich their lives, and we look forward to supporting them with well-designed programs.”