GREENEVILLE – Tusculum University is the place to be for summer youth camps, with nine scheduled from May through July that will cover a wide array of interests among participants.

The list of events will enable youth to experience fun at the historic Doak House Museum, the state-of-the-art Meen Center and the epicenter of arts programming – Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about interesting subjects such as forensics, medical professions, art and design, writing and pioneer skills.

