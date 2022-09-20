Wyldeheart
Contributed

WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m.

WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s top party bands. Members Marques Puckett, DC Wolf, Ric Burns, Mike Eldrith and Richie Gray bring a high-energy, entertaining show playing rock, pop, '80s and '90s, funk, country and rap — a combination that provides lots of fun.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video