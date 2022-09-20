WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m.
WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s top party bands. Members Marques Puckett, DC Wolf, Ric Burns, Mike Eldrith and Richie Gray bring a high-energy, entertaining show playing rock, pop, '80s and '90s, funk, country and rap — a combination that provides lots of fun.
They have headlined the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Fan Zone, Clinch River Days Festival, Carolina Pushrod and the Roan Mountain Independence Day Festival. The band released its debut album “WyldeHeart” in 2018 and will treat attendees to several of their originals during the fan-friendly performance.
The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC, 510 Bert St., as well as the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.