Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will come alive Thursday with the first in a series of six free concerts each Thursday from 7-9 p.m. through Sept. 15.
The concerts will feature a mix of seasoned performers that will grab your ears and give life to your dancing shoes.
The popular WyldeHeart will kick off the series’ third season. The band formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s top party bands. Members Marques Puckett, DC Wolf, Ric Burns, Mike Eldrith and Richie Gray bring a high-energy, fun, entertaining show to every venue, which includes rock, pop, '80s and '90s, funk, country and rap — a combination that provides lots of fun.
They have headlined the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Fan Zone, Clinch River Days Festival, Carolina Pushrod and the Roan Mountain Independence Day Festival. The band released their debut CD “WyldeHeart” in 2018 and you will hear several of their originals during their fan-friendly and entertaining performance.
Each concert will be held at MPCC, 510 Bert St. Parking is available at the center and the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. The stage faces the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so bring your blanket and lawn chairs. Concessions will be on sale.
The remaining series schedule is as follows:
Aug. 18: Blake Ellege Band.
Aug. 25: The Thrillbillyz.
Sept. 1: Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen.
Sept. 8: Good Rockin’ Tonight.
Sept. 15: Samantha Gray Band.
The series' sponsors are: Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call (423) 283-5827.
