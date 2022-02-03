Johnson City staff expect an artist hired to paint a mural under the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street will begin work sometime this spring.
In June, the City Commission voted to hire Felipe Ortiz, a Colombian artist from Massachusetts, to paint murals across four walls under the overpass bridge. The city does not have a precise start date, but work could begin in late April or early May.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city anticipates the installation process will take about a month.
Leaning into the notion that the region is a destination for outdoor recreation, the planned murals show animals and plants native to the area and people engaged in recreational activities, including mountain biking and kayaking.
The city also plans to build new sidewalks along North Roan Street to improve pedestrian access in that area.
Staff said in June that Ortiz will use an exterior acrylic paint and include an anti-graffiti coating. The cost won't exceed $58,500.
The city initially opened a request for qualifications for the project in January 2021, and after reviewing submissions, a selection committee chose three semi-finalists to develop and present design concepts for the mural.
According to the bio on his website, Ortiz focuses on painting techniques ranging from traditional easel painting to public installations. He earned a bachelor's in fine arts in 2009 in 2D Fine Arts from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
His installations have been featured in the Knight Foundation’s Horizontes Project, Northeastern University's public art collection, Fundacion Culata’s Muro al Barrio and the Ministry of Culture in Cali, Colombia.
In 2016, Ortiz founded the Fresco Exchange, a project that supports artists through traveling art exhibits, public art interventions, workshops and community engagement.
City staff are also working on requests for qualifications for a few other mural projects around Johnson City, including one at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road and another on the fire station at University Parkway and West Market Street.
The city is also accepting submissions from artists interested in painting a large-scale mural on two walls overlooking the downtown parking area by the Founders Park Pavilion. The walls are located on a building at 116 W. Main St.
The mural will celebrate the city's musical and artistic heritage by showcasing bluegrass musicians, bluegrass instruments and patterned quilts. The total project budget is $24,000.
Final artist selection will occur in late March with installation scheduled in consultation with the artist. The ideal period will be May or June.