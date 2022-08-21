The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present “Annie Get Your Gun,” running Aug. 26 to Sept. 11. This western musical features some of the best-known songs by Irving Berlin, like “Anything You Can Do” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”

The popular love story, based on the life of one of the West’s most beloved heroines, brings fun, music and energy to the JRT stage.

