ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

Tamsin Greig, left, and Andie MacDowell star in ‘My Happy Ending.’ MacDowell is an American movie star contending with a grim cancer diagnosis and finding unexpected support from a group of strangers.

 Courtesy of Roadside Attractions/TNS

There’s a wealth of new movies and series hitting streaming services, from acclaimed indie films to reboots of classics to intriguing crime stories ready to binge. Here’s a rundown of what’s new to rent, buy and stream on digital platforms.

First up: Timed to release with the first big-screen adaptation of her most beloved book, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” the warm and lovely documentary “Judy Blume Forever” recently premiered on Prime Video. Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, the film tells the life story of beloved author Judy Blume, and underlines the radical and influential nature of her writing about the intimate inner lives of girls and women, and how she continues to touch readers with her work.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you