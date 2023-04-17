Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2023 season on May 27, kicking off with a grand opening on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road.
The park offers a wide variety of activities, including three flume water slides, two family otter slides, a lazy river, zero depth entry pool, full-service cafe and beach volleyball court. The park also plays host to numerous private parties, birthday parties, swim lessons and special events throughout the season.
Season passes are now on sale and may be purchased online at wetlandsjonesborough.com, by visiting the Jonesborough Visitors Center or calling 423-753-1010. Purchasing a season pass gives attendees access to the water park for the entirety of the season as well as discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events.
Season passes are $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for children (4-12 years) & seniors (55 and older), and free for 3 years and younger.
Swim lessons are $60 per child for one week. The weeks of swim lessons are June 13, June 20, July 11, July 18 and July 25. All sessions will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. If a lesson is cancelled due to weather, the make-up lesson will be on that Friday. Each level will have a maximum capacity of 15 participants with three instructors per level. Participants must be four years or older.
Regular hours of operation after Saturday, May 27 are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, please visit wetlandsjonesborough.com, call 423-753-1553 or 423-753.-1010.
