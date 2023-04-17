Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2023 season on May 27, kicking off with a grand opening on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. 

