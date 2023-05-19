TRV-VEGAS-WEDDINGS-ANNIVERSARY-1-LV

Wedding couple MarBella and Raul Moreno of San Diego are seen at the ‘Big Heart’ sculpture outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau in Las Vegas in February 2023.

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

LAS VEGAS — Clark County has big plans in September to celebrate Las Vegas being known as the “Wedding Capital of the World” for the past 70 years.

The county plans to host a mass vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace for hundreds of couples and a vintage-Vegas style production show hosted by Dennis Bono, of “The Dennis Bono Show.” Participants will have an elaborate wedding cake by Buddy V’s Carlo’s Bakery Las Vegas, brunch-inspired fare and activities.

