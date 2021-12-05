Join us for a free, family-friendly musical afternoon with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain on Sunday, Dec. 5, in-person or online. The show will be streamed from 2:30-5 p.m. at carsonpetersconcert.com.
Recently competing on NBC’s The Voice, Carson started playing the fiddle at the ripe old age of 3. Since then, Carson has played numerous venues with his band, Iron Mountain, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Carson has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey, and on The Grand Ole Opry stage.
Now, you and your family can enjoy an afternoon in downtown Elizabethton with this amazing group of musical performers. Bring a chair, a blanket, and meet us at the outdoor stage near Riverside Taphouse, or stream the show online.
The concert is presented by the good folks at Carter County Bank, the Johnson City Press and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.