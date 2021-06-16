The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum will host a special dining experience on restored vintage railroad dining cars on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough Rail Yard.
The nostalgia of a bygone era will be relieved in these beautifully decorated railroad dining cars. The Watauga Valley Railroad Museum will provide a unique opportunity for fine dining and entertainment on the restored Clinchfield 100 and Moultrie dining cars.
The highlight of the evening will be a dinner followed by storytelling by an authentic Railroad Storyteller. Guests will be greeted by railroad songs by the band called the Trunk Monkeys.
Tickets are $55 each per setting. Please specify time and menu option when purchasing tickets. All tickets must be purchased in advance of the event, and there are no refunds. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visiting 117 Boone St. in Jonesborough.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard in Jonesborough, all patrons will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center at 307 E. Main St. and will be shuttled a short distance to the dining cars. After the event, guests will be shuttled back to the senior center at no extra cost. The dining cars will be in the rail yard on static display and will not move.
There are two dinner options:
- Option 1: Smoky Mountain chicken, garden salad and dressing, rosemary roasted potatoes, green beans, rolls and butter, fruit cobbler, and a drink selection of sweet or unsweet tea, coffee, lemonade, or water
- Option 2 (vegetarian): cheese lasagna, garden salad and dressing, glazed carrots, green beans, rolls and butter, fruit cobbler, and a drink selection of sweet or unsweet tea, coffee, lemonade, or water
For rail events, please note that both vintage heritage passenger cars were built before the American with Disabilities Act. Due to their historic significance and age, they are exempt from ADA Compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets.
This event is a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum in Historic Jonesborough.