Historic Washington College Academy in Limestone has announced a list of upcoming classes for the months of August and September.
AUGUST
Garden Art with Hypertufa: Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The class will focus on using lightweight concrete mix to sculpt garden art.
The cost of the class is $44.
Stained Glass Lead Class: Aug. 16, 23, 30 and Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m.
Space is limited for the stained glass lead class. The cost of the class is $200.
Hidden History of Greeneville: Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Class-takers will be given a guided tour and will learn about the history of the area and what makes it unique. The cost of the class is $45.
Creating Art with Jewelry: Aug. 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Class-takers will use various pieces of costume jewelry to create a unique piece of art for their home. The cost of the class is $45.
SEPTEMBER
Chair Caning with Doug Lowman: Sept. 6, 8, 13, 20 and 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The course will teach the art of chair caning. Beginner and advanced students are welcome. The cost of the class is $175.
Outdoor Knives: Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Class-takers will be guided through the process known as stock removal to finish a fully functional knife. Stock removal involves cutting and grinding away at a flat billet of steel to get the desired shape instead of forging. The cost of the class is $115.
Easy Forged Projects: Sept. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Class-takers will learn how to shape and arrange hot steel into a handful of projects and will have the opportunity to choose up to four projects to complete. The cost of the class is $170.
For more information or to register for classes, visit www.wca1780.org or call (423) 257-5151.
