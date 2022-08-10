Chair Caning

Wahington College Academy has announced their upcoming class list which includes chair caning as shown above.

 Contributed

Historic Washington College Academy in Limestone has announced a list of upcoming classes for the months of August and September.

AUGUST

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video