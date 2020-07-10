The Town of Unicoi's Movies in the Park, which was scheduled to take place tonight at the Bogart-Bowman Cabin, has been postponed because of storms moving into the area this evening.
"We typically don't postpone the movie nights and instead move everyone onto the cabin porch to watch a smaller screen if it rains," said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton. "But with COVID concerns, crowding on the porch isn't a possibility so we are postponing the movie until next Friday night."
The town apologizes for the inconvenience, but safety is the top priority.
The "rain date" will be next Friday, July 17. For more information, visit UnicoiTN.net or follow the Town of Unicoi on Facebook.