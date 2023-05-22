Tusculum University’s president highlighted the value of a college degree and the benefits of attending a smaller higher education institution during a recent visit to an after-school and youth-mentoring program.

Dr. Scott Hummel joined students and staff at Rise Up!, which inspires, influences and impacts children’s tomorrows today. He spoke with participants in this Christ-based program, helped serve them dinner and toured the former school building where Rise Up! is located. Tusculum is also a Christian institution.

