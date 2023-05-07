Doak House Museum

The painting event in celebration of Mother’s Day will be held on the historic Doak House Museum grounds.

 Contributed

GREENEVILLE – Treat your favorite lady to a special outdoor painting event at Tusculum University in recognition of Mother’s Day.

As part of its Painting with the Masters series, the Center for the Arts will hold a painting workshop Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Doak House Museum grounds. The event will be led by Bill Bledsoe, assistant professor of art and design and an accomplished local artist for 45 years.

